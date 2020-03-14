‘BJP govt. has set aside public agenda for a Hindutva one’

NIZAMABAD

14 March 2020 23:53 IST

CLC leader seeks scrapping of CAA

Civil Liberties Council (CLC) State president Gaddam Laxman has accused the Centre of behaving irresponsibly by privatising essential services like water supply, healthcare, education, electricity, transport, communications and insurance.

Ignoring the welfare of people, the Union and State governments are selling themselves to imperial companies, he said adding that after assuming power at the Centre, the BJP set aside public agenda and brought forward a Hindutva agenda.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) were part of that Hindutva agenda, he said while addressing the 15th anniversary meeting of the district CLC, here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

He claimed the Sangh Pariwar was behind the Delhi riots and the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Muralidhar was testimony to the interference of the BJP-led government in the judiciary. He said that this trend was very dangerous for a democracy and independent judicial system.

Calling for public support to democratic judgments like that by Justice Muralidhar, he demanded immediate scrapping of CAA, NPR and NRC which were the root causes of the riots in Delhi. CLC district president M. Nageswar Rao presided over the meeting and State secretary Narayana Rao spoke.

CLC leaders A. Ravinder, Lateef Mohammed Khan, Srinivas Rao, Beek Singh, Vanamala Krishna (IFTU) and V. Prabhakar (AIKMS) participated in the meeting.