BJP govt. capitulating to China: Asad

August 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Central government for “capitulating to China even after its transgressions along the LAC”. He also sought to know what the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ‘hiding’ in Ladakh.

Speaking to the media from his residence at Shastripuram on Friday, Mr. Owaisi said, “Why is the government succumbing and capitulating to the Chinese? This is my question to the BJP government.”

The MP from Hyderabad alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “running behind Chinese president Xi Jinping”. He also stated that the Chinese government had indicated that the talks were based on a request by Mr. Modi.

“Why is the PM pursuing talks with the Chinese president? Why is he keeping India in the dark? Why are they pressuring the (Indian) Army to accept the solution? Why are they not restoring the status quo ante of 2020?” Mr. Owaisi asked.

He added that the Indian territory is not BJP’s private property. “It is our country’s land, connected to national security. This is why we are demanding that a special session of Parliament be convened,” he said.

Mr. Owaisi noted that 19 rounds of talks had taken place between the two countries so far and questioned their outcomes, including whether Indian patrolling at 25 of the 65 patrolling points was resumed. He sought clarification on whether patrolling in Depsang and Demchok had resumed.

‘Army sacrifice forgotten’

The AIMIM supremo said that China’s policy has always been to discuss overall relations, but avoid talking about the border situation. “They (China) always betray. Did Mr. Jaishankar not say that until normalcy returns at the border, our relations with China will not be normal? What is happening? Has normalcy returned? No. When we say this, the BJP says, ‘you have forgotten the sacrifice of our Armed forces in Galwan.’ I have not forgotten, but you have. The BJP is forgetting their sacrifices.”

Taking questions and addressing issues in his home turf, Mr. Owaisi said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should not be underestimated. Referring to the construction of mosques at the new Secretariat in Hyderabad, he said that no other government had constructed mosques after their demolition.

He also praised the education given to students from minority communities at the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, and the Shaadi Mubarak scheme.