‘BJP game plan will boomerang’

March 27, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

SANGAREDDY

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the BJP in power at the Centre had been trying to register false cases against the BRS leaders in the State as it did in the past in West Bengal to win elections but it was going to fail totally.

“Similar plan was implemented by the BJP a few years ago in West Bengal against TMC by registering false cases to win elections. This is BJP style of functioning. It had boomeranged and TMC won the elections. Same is being repeated in Telangana with cases registered against BRS leaders. We will refute and BRS will come to power third time in the State between 90 and 100 seats,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing ‘BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam’ at Narayankhed on Monday.

Stating that party workers were standing firm in support, the Minister said that the BJP could not intimidate by filing cases through Enforcement Directorate (ED) or CBI. He warned party activists to get prepared as many more similar cases would be registered against party leaders.

Referring to the neighbouring Karnataka, Mr. Harish Rao accused that the BJP had been trying to create rift among Hindus and Muslims in that state to benefit in elections. “Do we need a political party that wants to demolish Pragathi Bhavan and Secretariat? Can the BJP leaders claim any good thing they did in Telangana?” asked Mr. Harish Rao.

Stating that all round development had been taking place in Telangana under the BRS ruling, the Minister said that Narayankhed stood as an example for development that took place which was once under the control of a single family. He explained various development works taken up in the constituency by MLA M. Bhupal Reddy.

Zilla parishat chairperson P. Manjusree and others participated in the programme.

Earlier in the day, the Minister participated in several programmes in the district headquarters including Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training programme.