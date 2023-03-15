ADVERTISEMENT

BJP forms taskforce on TPPSC question paper leak

March 15, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday announced the constitution of a taskforce committee on TPPSC question paper leak with the nine members being - former TPPSC member Ch. Vittal, former MLA Marri Sashidhar Reddy, former MP B. Narasaiah Goud, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, ex-IAS official Chandravadan, ex-IPS officer T. Krishna Prasad, general secretary D. Pradeep Kumar, SC Morcha national secretary S. Kumar and advocate Karuna Gopal. The panel would meet to discuss the paper leaks and suggest a road map for the way forward on Thursday, said a press release.

