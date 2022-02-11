BJP vows to bring out chargesheet

hyderabad

11 February 2022 22:44 IST

Telangana BJP has vowed to bring out a chargsheet against the TRS Government for its acts of omission and commission in failing to fulfil the promises made during the elections. “KCR has cheated Telangana people and we will make him answerable.He has also mislead the Assembly by going back on many of his announcements in the last seven years,” said former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar at a press conference on Friday.

It is ridiculous that the TRS MPs took the step to issue privileges notice against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament, he said.

“In fact, all the parliamentary practices and traditions have been thrown to the winds in the Assembly here with no scope for any constructive debate or discussion with the brute majority being used to push through bills,” he charged.

