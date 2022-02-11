Telangana

BJP vows to bring out chargesheet

Telangana BJP has vowed to bring out a chargsheet against the TRS Government for its acts of omission and commission in failing to fulfil the promises made during the elections. “KCR has cheated Telangana people and we will make him answerable.He has also mislead the Assembly by going back on many of his announcements in the last seven years,” said former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar at a press conference on Friday.

It is ridiculous that the TRS MPs took the step to issue privileges notice against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament, he said.

“In fact, all the parliamentary practices and traditions have been thrown to the winds in the Assembly here with no scope for any constructive debate or discussion with the brute majority being used to push through bills,” he charged.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2022 10:44:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bjp-flays-trs-mps-move-in-parliament/article38414806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY