BJP flays public holiday declared on September 17

Telangana Secretariat building illuminated with tricolour lights on the eve of Hyderabad Liberation Day, the State government christened as ‘National Integration Day’ in Hyderabad on September 16. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal AGARA GOPAL

CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao should have instead given orders to celebrate the day in a grand manner by hoisting the national flag in all the institutions, said Bandi Sanjay Kumar

TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday flayed the TRS Government for declaring a public holiday for September 17 when the plan should have been to celebrate the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ officially and in a festive manner in all educational institutions and offices.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should have given orders to celebrate the day in a grand manner by hoisting the national flag in all the institutions, if he was really sincere. He is yet to explain why he had not celebrated Liberation Day this year and did not do so for the last eight years? Who stopped him till now and why did he suddenly decide to celebrate?,” he questioned.

It was an insult to the people of this region that despite a separate State being formed, the independence/liberation day was not being celebrated till the Centre had decided to take up the initiative through the Culture Ministry under Kishan Reddy, he explained.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters against the Nizam and Razakkars and pointed out that for decades his party has been seeking an official tag to the celebrations of the Liberation Day but was ignored by the state governments.

He charged that KCR had rushed to Darussalam (Majlis headquarters) to plan to celebrate the National Integration Day to “twist history” and come out with a “meaningless and confused event”. It was “shameful” that the State government took up a separate event “distorting the historic events” only because the Centre had come forward to celebrate the Liberation Day.

“This is an insult to the armed forces which had fought bravely during ‘Operation Polo’ and also to freedom fighters as their martyrdom has been sacrificed at the alter of the Majlis Party headquarters,” he charged. National general secretary Tarun Chugh, former MP Vijayashanti and other leaders were present.