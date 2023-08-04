BJP fears Rahul Gandhi, says TS Congress

August 04, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - hyderabad

Telangana Congress welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and said the decision would go a long way in restoring people’s faith in democracy and suppression of people’s rights was a short-lived dream of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy tweeted, ‘With the decision of the Honorable Supreme Court, respect and trust of the people towards the judiciary will increase. I am sure that the final verdict will also come in favour of Shri @RahulGandhi & democracy will be strengthened in the country. Satyameva Jayate.’

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka tweeted, ‘Grateful for the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s verdict staying the conviction. This decision upholds justice and stands for love triumphing over hate. #SatyamevJayathe #JaiHind.’

Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Justice BR Gavai’s judgment correctly highlighted the broader implications of Rahul Gandhi’s conviction. In addition to tarnishing Gandhi’s political standing, such a conviction could infringe on the rights of the electorate who chose him as their representative, he said.

Several other Congress leaders, including AICC incharge Manikrao Thakre, Seethakka, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, D, Sreedhar Babu MLAs, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Chamala Kiran Reddy, V. Hanmanth Rao and Kommuri Pratap Reddy said the BJP feared Rahul Gandhi and now the party leaders should be ready to face him. Earlier, Congress activists burst crackers at Gandhi Bhavan and distributed sweets to express their happiness.

