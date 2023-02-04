BJP faults govt.’s repeated talk of getting less from Centre

February 04, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the State Government for its repeated talk of contributing more funds to the and getting lesser devolution from it stating that such an attitude would go against the idea of inclusive development of the country.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Saturday BJP member M. Raghunandan Rao said people were inquisitive whether there would be Governor’s address or not till it happened on Friday. He said accusing the Centre of discriminating against the State too was in bad taste stating that disitricts like Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Medchal might question one day why the revenue generated there was being utilised for backward districts like Adilabad.

He justified Centre’s denial of sanctioning new medical and nursing colleges to Telangana on the grounds that their requirement was much higher in other backward districts of the country. He also sought to know why unemployment allowance was not included in the Governor’s address and suggested the State Government to increase the assistance proposed to be given for construction of houses by the poor on their own house sites to ₹7.5 lakh instead of ₹3 lakh.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members S. Venkata Veeraiah moved the motion of thanks on Governor’s address and K.P. Vivekanand seconded it by explaining the good work being done by the State Government in all spheres. Podem Veeraiah (Congress) raised the issue of podu lands, D. Sridhar Babu (Congress) spoke about unkept promises of BRS Government, E. Rajender (BJP) raised issues in Dharani portal during the clarifications on Minister’s reply.