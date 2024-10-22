BJP extends last date of membership enrolment to Oct. 30

The BJP has decided to extend the last date of its membership drive to October 30, in view of the forthcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and byelections in a few other states.

At a press conference at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao said that 24 lakh people have enrolled for the membership in Telangana and from among them, 9,000 have taken the active membership role having enrolled 100 members each.

The target for the party here is to have 40,000 active memberships and overall 50 lakh members on its rolls by the time the process is complete. Only those involved actively in booth committees will be eligible for organisational posts that would be an indication of internal democracy in the party, he claimed.

Mr. Rao added that while Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman has been appointed as the Returning Officer for nationwide organisational polls, ex-MLA Y. Lakshmi Narayana has been appointed for that post in Telangana with co-returning officers being Karunakar and Geetha Murthy.

The process for electing the State chief will be to first form the booth committees, including two active members in each of them. This will lead to the formation of mandal committees and they in turn, will form the district committees to elect district presidents. District presidents and State Council members will form the electoral college to choose the next president of TG. This is likely to happen in mid-December.

Police picking up innocents: Eatala

At a separate press conference on Tuesday, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender accused the police of picking up party cadre and leaders to file ‘false’ cases indiscriminately instead of acting against those spreading hate speeches against the majority community.

“Local police have failed to act against sleeper cells spreading hatred and leading to incidents like the Secunderabad temple desecration. Either national investigative agencies or police from other states have been more active in apprehending such people. The government here is following an appeasement policy, to be friendly with MIM,” he said.