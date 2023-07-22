BJP driving a wedge between tribals in Manipur, says Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah

July 22, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress has accused the BJP government of driving a wedge between the tribals for its political benefit through the way it handled the Manipur crisis, and the silence of the Prime Minister for over two months was testimony to that.

Congress MLA Podem Veeriah, who represents the tribal constituency of Bhadrachalam in the Telangana Assembly, said the incidents witnessed in Manipur and the BJP government’s handling of it was worse than what people saw during the British rule. The differences between tribal groups are being exploited by the BJP for political benefits.

He also accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of not fulfilling his promise of sanctioning ₹1,000 crore for the Sri Rama temple in Bhadrachalam. He said despite the flood situation expected in the temple town, there was no preparatory meeting. He demanded that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao also take up the issue of taking back the five gram panchayats given to Andhra Pradesh after the State reorganisation.

Telangana PCC Adivasi wing president Bellaiah Naik ridiculed the ‘double engine’ government for “failing to stop the violence in Manipur and the shameful atrocities on women”. He asked why the Centre is not invoking President’s Rule even as the State government and the State machinery has collapsed.

He alleged that the BJP doesn’t want to preserve the culture of tribals and there is a deliberate attack on the tribals to divide people.

