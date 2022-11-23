‘BJP doing politics with leaders from other parties’

November 23, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

MLC K. Kavitha came down heavily against the ruling BJP at the Centre accusing it of trying to do politics with leaders from other parties while chanting the name of Lord Rama.

“BJP is threatening leaders from other parties to join BJP or face Enforcement Directorate or Income Tax. Ministers and MLAs in the State are being chased by both these agencies for the last one month. We, people of Telangana, cannot be intimidated, come what may. We do legal business and ready to furnish information whenever asked for by officials. Legal notice was issued to B.L. Santosh as his name cropped up in the investigation in the case of poaching four MLAs,” said Ms. Kavitha while participating in the Aatmeeya Sammelanam of TRS activists held at Nagireddypet in Kamareddy district on Wednesday. She wondered why the BJP leader knocked the doors of court if they had not committed any mistake.

“BJP does not have any organisational strength in Telangana and hence they are misusing their power and money to threaten leaders of other parties to join them. We cannot be threatened - we will fight, win and always be there in service of our people,” she said accusing that leaders with mass appeal are being targeted by the BJP.

Referring to PM Kisan Nidhi, the TRS leader said that the number of beneficiaries were reduced to 3 crore from 13 crore at the beginning of the scheme.