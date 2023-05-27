ADVERTISEMENT

BJP doesn’t believe in democracy and a new Parliament won’t make any difference: Ponnala

May 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to come for a debate on the constitutional values and how the BJP had made Parliament a show piece, killing the democratic spirit.

At a press conference here, Mr. Lakshmaiah said what difference would it make for people if there was a new Parliament building when the spirit of Parliament was killed and the opposition suppressed beyond imagination by the government. He alleged that the BJP government was a government of ‘Ordinances’ and it did not believe in debates and discussions in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no faith in democracy and he was busy promoting himself while destroying the nation on all fronts. “Is Mr. Modi ready to discuss the black money that he promised to bring back and deposit in people’s accounts or will he debate on the jobs created? Why is he afraid to speak on Adani’s issue when the entire country was shocked to learn the illegal and immoral business practices of his friend,” he asked.

Speaking on the meeting between Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Hyderabad on Saturday, he claimed Mr. Kejriwal was here to discuss the Delhi liquor scam and how to get out of it.

