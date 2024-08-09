BJP dividing people while Rahul Gandhi uniting people: Jagga Reddy at anniversary celebrations of Quit India movement

Telangana Congress celebrated the Quit India movement anniversary on Friday (August 09, 2024) and appealed to the people to wake up for another Quit India movement as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the British had a similar mindset of ‘dividing people to rule.’

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who unfurled the national flag at the party office in Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad on Friday (August 9, 2024), said it was unfortunate that the opponents of the Quit India Movement were now ruling India. The movement was launched by the Congress during the freedom struggle beginning the era of British withdrawal from India.

Targeting the BJP, he said while the party heading the Central Government was following the footsteps of the Britishers to divide people for their benefit, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi united the people with his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to target the Gandhi family and creating trouble to see them out of Indian politics, it was the people who made Rahul Gandhi the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Reddy said adding that the next move of the people would be to make him the Prime Minister. The country needs leaders like him who unite the people and not divide, he said.

Mr. Reddy reminded how the country led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress party forced the British to leave the country and the Congress continues to work with the same spirit with national interests in its mind and not just political power. The present-day generation must be made aware of the Quit India movement and the sacrifices of thousands of Indians to see it as an Independent nation and it was the duty of every Congressman to ensure that this generation does not fall for the BJP’s misinformation campaign on the nation builders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.