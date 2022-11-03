‘BJP distributing money and liquor at Munugode’

TRS complains to EC

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 03, 2022 18:38 IST

The TRS has complained against the BJP accusing it of distributing money and liquor on the day of polling at Munugode Assembly constituency.

A delegation led by TRS Rajya Sabha member B. Lingaiah Yadav met State Election Commissioner (SEC) Vikas Raj on Thursday and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

“BJP candidate was distributing money and liquor in the byelection. Democracy was at risk and BJP has been playing caste politics. It has been making counter allegations against us. BJP has been trying to stop Chief Minister and party founder K Chandrashekar Rao here only as it has been fearing his entry into national politics,” said the TRS leaders after submitting memorandum to the SEC. They also alleged that by holding protests at Munugode by Rajgopal Reddy and on the outskirts of Hyderabad by party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the BJP had been playing attention diversion politics.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy spoke with SEC on the same issue and urged the election authorities to take action against BJP leaders and stop distribution of money and liquor by BJP activists.

