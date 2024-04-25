BJP discriminating Telangana from Day 1: KCR

April 25, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has been acting as the enemy of Telangana people right from Day One of State formation, as the Central government has been heaping injustice and discrimination in every aspect starting with the unilateral transfer of seven mandals and 460 MW Lower Sileru hydel project, BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Participating in a roadshow in support of party candidate for Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency Kyama Mallesh in the district on Thursday night, he said that while the Congress had been the enemy of Telangana people from 1956, BJP had joined it in 2014 and started discriminating against the State in every step.

Party leaders G. Jagadish Reddy, Ponnala Lashmaiah, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, A. Uma Madhava Reddy, P. Shekar Reddy, G. Sunitha Reddy and others were with Mr. Rao.

Mr. Rao pointed out that the BJP Government at the Centre had denied medical colleges, Navodaya schools and several other national-level institutions to Telangana during the last 10 years, though it had sanctioned a large number of them to other States, particularly the ones ruled by BJP and its friendly parties.

While the BJP was seeking votes in the name of gods, the Congress was asking for electoral support by taking vows in the name of gods. He cited how Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who had failed to keep over 400 promises made during the Assembly elections had taken a vow in the name of god at Bhongir the other day that his government would give bonus of ₹500 per quintal to paddy from the next crop season, though it was to be implemented from the last Kharif crop itself.

The former Chief Minister requested the electorate, particularly the youth, not to decide on their choice in this election in a hurry but make a conscious decision by considering which party would protect the interests of Telangana better as the future belonged to them.

He accused the Congress and BJP of joining hands and acting as the B-Team of one another, though they were blaming BRS for being the B-Team of Congress/BJP, and it was proved in Bhongir itself. After bringing down BRS’s municipal chairman, the Congress and BJP had shared chairman and vice-chairman posts.

Enroute to Bhongir from Surypet, KCR’s campaign bus was stopped by farmers at several places, including Thimmapur and Dubba thanda, and they poured out their woes.

