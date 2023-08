August 07, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP is planning a massive protest programme at Dharna Chowk, opposite Indira Park, on Monday to mount pressure on the government to fulfil its electoral promise of providing double bedroom houses to the homeless poor in the State. Party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be leading the protest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Senior BJP leaders and a sizeable number from the intended beneficiaries will take part, said a press release on Sunday.

