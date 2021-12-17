BJP demands white paper on vacancies, halt in transfers

Bandi Sanjay Kumar writes to KCR

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to immediately release a white paper on vacant posts in the government, halt the orders issued on employees’ transfers and take it up only after discussing the issue with them.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the BJP leader criticised the TRS government for releasing the orders on transfers without much thought in a tearing hurry and this leading to much disenchantment as many could be deprived of an opportunity to work in their respective districts.

He pointed out that the government had earlier issued orders to transfer employees with three years experience as per the presidential orders but this was allowed to lapse. “It is shameful that the government did not think of discussing the issue with legal experts and employee unions before issuing the latest orders. The inordinate delay in framing service rules for new districts and zones reflects the government functioning,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the current orders are likely to end up in legal tangles if the government is adamant about sticking to them. He also expressed the fear that the present situation could lead to many districts getting deprived of fresh job notifications.

The BJP leader called for completion of talks with employee union leaders within 15 days and take up steps to begin the process of filling the vacant posts by issuing notifications within a month. “BJP will continue to keep up the pressure on the government till it listens to the grievances of aggrieved employees and the unemployed youth,” he added.