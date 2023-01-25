BJP demands white paper on KCR’s assets since 2014

January 25, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao release white papers on the State’s financial position and his own as well as his family assets since 2014 in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly session on Tuesday.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar told the State executive meeting in Mahabubnagar district that KCR had pushed the State into a ₹5-lakh-crore debt trap with ₹6 lakh burden on each citizen despite each family also shelling out ₹50,000 a year to the government on liquor sales and tax.

The BRS Government was once again planning to present a Budget way beyond the income or revenue streams with promises which he never could or would fulfil but only to cheat people. “This message has to be taken to the people. BRS is a new drama of KCR only to criticise the Centre and cover up the maladministration. He owes an explanation to people why the TS has become bankrupt,” he said.

The Karimnagar MP pointed out that the TS used to get an income of ₹10,000 crore earlier from liquor sales and this had crossed ₹40,000 crore but welfare scheme expenditure had not even touched ₹30,000 crore.

Yet, the government had taken loans of more than ₹5 lakh crore. “What happened to the ₹4 lakh crore apart from ₹1 lakh crore spent for Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project? There is every danger KCR will push TS further into penury if he is given another term,” he feared.

The BJP chief accused KCR of trying to besmirch the reputation of BJP “to cling to power”, releasing videos and photos for a disinformation campaign to confuse society at large but there was nothing to fear since the “national leadership is with us”.

Every section of society had suffered and was up in arms against the BRS regime with teachers and employees under duress due to the controversial GO 317 through which arbitrary transfers had been made diluting the very concept of jobs for locals, said the BJP president, adding that a huge protest programme was planned at the Indira Park on Jan. 30 in support of the teachers.

Apart from ‘Kalyan Lakshmi’, ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ and ‘Rythu Bandhu’ other welfare schemes had been suffering for want of funds, he claimed and explained the farmers’ distress on non-implementation of loan waiver scheme, lack of subsidies as well as the Dalits assurances on free land and others put on the back burner. Unemployed youth had reason to be upset with just 25,000 vacancies filled and the anger of people was palpable during his walkathons which came in for special mention by Mr. Modi during the national executive meeting, he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar observed that TS people had been looking up to the BJP as an alternative to achieve a “true social democratic Telangana” for which the party workers had been striving for decades. Party agenda was supreme and no individual agenda would be entertained, he averred.

General secretary Tarun Chugh urged the cadre to work relentlessly for nine more months to “shut BRS” for good and “rescue the TS people”. The “dictatorial, corrupt and dynastic regime misdeeds” should be exposed at the booth level as people had decided to bid goodbye to KCR and welcome BJP, he said. Rajya Sabha MP Laxman also spoke.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Sunil Bansal, and Adilabad MP Soyam Babu Rao were present