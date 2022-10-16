BJP demands white paper on funds allocated and spent in Munugode

Rajya Sabha member and national OBC president K. Laxman has demanded the TRS government to release a white paper on the funds allocated for various welfare schemes and spent for the development of Munugode Assembly constituency since 2014.

He said this while participating in an election campaign in support of the party candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy on Sunday.

The BJP leader accused the government of having double standards in pouring in funds during the time of bypolls and later neglecting the constituency. “Is the TRS government ready for a debate on the performance of the Modi government?” he asked.

“What happened to the promises made during the byelections for Huzurabad, Nagarjunasagar and Dubbak? After the results came out, the TRS has forgotten about them. The KCR regime has no business to talk about ethics because everyone knows that a single family had benefitted after formation of a separate state,” he charged.

Mr. Laxman also said that the noose was tightening around those involved in “corrupt deals” and said that people were ready to give “VRS to TRS/BRS”. He also questioned Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao’s assurance to adopt Munugode Assembly constituency if TRS won and wanted to know the fate of other constituencies across Telangana.

The BJP leader asked if the local MLAs were no longer required for the ruling party. “The district has a senior Minister and there are other Ministers hovering around. What are they doing? Don’t they have anything to contribute? Why have they neglected the constituency all these years,” he wanted to know.

Mr. Laxman said it was once again evident that the TRS regime meant only Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family while the rest have to be content being followers with no powers whatsoever. “The KCR government mirrors the Nizam’s dictatorial rule where the common people have no scope to vent out their grievances and hence, they have been reposing confidence in the BJP by electing its representatives in the byelection,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy, during his campaign, sought to remind people about the atrocities of the Razakars during the Telangana independence struggle and the bypoll was about the future of Telangana itself, and not just about victory for Mr. Rajgopal Reddy alone.

“A single family has been ruling the roost ever since the separate state has been formed and this bypoll should sound the end of their stranglehold. The TRS leaders have been involved in every scam including liquor, land, and sand. They have not left anything for others,” he charged.

“About four lakh acres have been shackled with the help of the Dharani portal. The regime has gone back on every promise made in every election. Its ministers and MLAs are distributing money and liquor shamelessly to win the bypoll at any cost,” he said.