BJP demands West Bengal CM’s resignation

The BJP has demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the State, which is leading to atrocities against women, with the latest rape and murder of a woman doctor inside a medical college topping the list.

Addressing a press conference at the State BJP office on Friday, national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari charged that despite being a woman, heinous crimes against women have been rising because the “police are reluctant to take action against the rowdy-sheeters who are in league with TMC cadre”.

The TMC Government’s negligence and delay in handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has led to evidence being tampered and allowing the perpetrators of the latest crime of rape and murder of the doctor roam freely.

He also pointed out that the Calcutta High Court had taken a serious note of the developments and called the State Government responsible for the incidents at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

He questioned the ‘silence’ of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the local Congress unit as well as BRS leaders on the incident.

Farmers cheated

In a separate press conference on Friday, TG general secretary G. Premender Reddy accused the Congress Government here of cheating farmers as it did not implement the farm loan waiver in one go and many were left out, has put conditions of giving ₹500 bonus a quintal to fine rice only and not providing adequate financial support for the agriculture operations.

Mr. Reddy said that there are 74 lakh farmers and of them 69 lakh took loans but only 29 lakh had benefitted. He said the party will continue to fight for the cause of the farmers left out of the loan waiver scheme on one pretext or the other. He also appealed to farmers to call party helplines - 8886 100 097/9240 015 247 to register their grievances.

Apology

Meanwhile, the women’s wing has demanded an unconditional public apology from BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for his intemperate remarks against women using the free bus ride scheme. Mahila Morcha president Dr. Shilpa Reddy said KTR’s remarks exposed his arrogance and lack of respect for women. She also demanded the gto file a case and take action as per law against him.

