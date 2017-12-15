BJP demands TRS stand on triple talaq issue

BJP State official spokesperson Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) clarify its stand on Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq issue and welfare of the Muslim women.

Flaying the TRS district unit leaders for participating in the meeting organised by All India Muslim Personal Law Board here on Wednesday night along with MIM leaders, the BJP spokesperson said that the TRS should clarify its stand “whether supports triple talaq or opposes it”.

Talking to newsmen here on Thursday, he alleged that the TRS had turned into a ‘puppet’ in the hands of MIM and was planning to implement the Nizam-Razakar rule in the State. He found fault with the TRS for its close ties with the MIM, which had vehemently opposed formation of separate Telangana State.

Flaying the MIM’s remarks on triple talaq issue, he reminded that it was a Muslim woman who had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against triple talaq and following the apex court’s directions, the Union government had enforced a law to curb the menace and protect the rights of Muslim women.

Finding fault with the MIM leaders for not singing the national anthem and national song and insulting the Indian Constitution even while staying in the country, he charged that the MIM leaders do not condemn terrorists’ attacks. Instead, they conduct condolence meetings for terrorists killed in encounters and take out processions. BJP town president Bethi Mahender Reddy, BJP OBC state convenor D Sridhar, district leaders Pradeep and others were also present.