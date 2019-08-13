BJP demands that government bring out white paper on irrigation projects

TS BJP president K. Laxman on Tuesday demanded that the government release a white paper on the funds spent thus far on irrigation projects, how much more is necessary, extent of land brought under irrigation and so on. He also wanted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to provide a specific timeline for completion of Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects.

In a press statement, the BJP leader advised the CM to focus on completing the pending irrigation projects on the Krishna river rather than assuring people of Andhra Pradesh about transforming Rayalaseema on projects.

“The neighbouring state has elected Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy as CM for taking up projects, KCR should be more concerned about the drought like conditions in certain parts of South Telangana despite heavy inflows being received from Krishna river. He should provide an explanation on the money being spent on projects rather than ridicule those asking questions,” he said.

KCR after making several critical remarks on the AP has been of late showing ‘new found love’ only because of the forthcoming polls in the urban local bodies, he observed.

Neglecting education

Earlier, participating in the notebook distribution programme organised by the Yochana, a voluntary organisation, and AGS Seva Trust at the Andhra Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School in Chikkadpally, he charged the government with neglecting the education sector totally.

Not only has the government failed to fill up vacancies in posts of teachers and lecturers in schools and colleges/universities but it has also made IAS officers as vice-chancellors instead of appointing academicians. Several educational institutions are also lacking proper infrastructure but this too has been ignored, he added.