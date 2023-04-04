BJP demands resignation of Education Minister over SSC paper leak

April 04, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP and president of National OBC Morcha K. Laxman and Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar have demanded the resignation of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy for the SSC Telugu question paper leak and wanted the government to deal sternly with the perpetrators behind the crime, on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the State office, Mr. Laxman called upon Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to explain publicly about his government’s proposed steps to deal with the spree of examination paper leaks and how it intends to plug them as it has put students in an emotional turmoil.

“The government should consult the legal experts and devise methods to ensure that fool-proof examinations are conducted. When parents are not hesitating to mortgage their properties to educate their wards, the government’s laxity and ineptitude to conduct examinations efficiently is unpardonable,” he observed.

Mr. Laxman lambasted KCR for not even reviewing the situation, but being busy allocating time for having parleys with politicians in the neighbouring States. “Senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao keeps harping about IT but the BRS government has a pathetic record in conducting examinations properly,” he remarked.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, in a press statement,, said it was unfortunate that the examination paper leakages has become a common affair under the KCR regime. “Do we need a government which cannot conduct examinations efficiently playing with the future and lives of the students?”, he questioned. Measures should be taken to ensure that the remaining 10th class papers are held without any issue, he said.

Protests held

Meanwhile, party vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar held a one-day protest demanding that the government implement Dalit Bandhu scheme without any political bias to ensure benefits reach every Dalit in his Uppal constituency. He charged that the scheme was being utilised to benefit the BRS workers only and this went against the spirit of the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar.

Another senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy participated in a protest in front of the Bhuvanagiri Collectorate seeking justice to the evacuees of Baswapur reservoir from the BN Timmapur village in the rehabilitation and resettlement compensation package.