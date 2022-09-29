BJP demands prompt salary payment for govt. employees

Senior BJP leader N. Indrasena Reddy on Thursday demanded that the TRS government release salaries for its employees by the first of this month promptly throughout the State, in view of the Dasara festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised the moon to the government employees during the Telangana agitation and after taking over power, but apart from those working in the Secretariat and within the twin cities, those working in districts are getting pay after three or four weeks, he charged in a press conference.

“KCR has been claiming Telangana to be a budget surplus State with lot of funds available, so he has to inform why there has been a delay in giving three Dearness Allowance (DA) for the government employees and why are the employee union leaders silent about it,” he said.

The former MLA pointed out that there have been instances of government employees getting bonus, advance salary or even enhanced DA but this has been stopped after the TRS has come to power. He demanded that the government take steps to ensure that salaries are paid promptly to the employees and it reaches to those working in the far flung areas too.