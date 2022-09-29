BJP demands prompt salary payment for govt. employees

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 29, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior BJP leader N. Indrasena Reddy on Thursday demanded that the TRS government release salaries for its employees by the first of this month promptly throughout the State, in view of the Dasara festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised the moon to the government employees during the Telangana agitation and after taking over power, but apart from those working in the Secretariat and within the twin cities, those working in districts are getting pay after three or four weeks, he charged in a press conference.

“KCR has been claiming Telangana to be a budget surplus State with lot of funds available, so he has to inform why there has been a delay in giving three Dearness Allowance (DA) for the government employees and why are the employee union leaders silent about it,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The former MLA pointed out that there have been instances of government employees getting bonus, advance salary or even enhanced DA but this has been stopped after the TRS has come to power. He demanded that the government take steps to ensure that salaries are paid promptly to the employees and it reaches to those working in the far flung areas too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app