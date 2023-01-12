BJP demands probe into Somesh Kumar’s decisions

January 12, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded a full-fledged probe into the decisions taken by the “ousted” chief secretary Somesh Kumar and accused him of taking several “ill-conceived” decisions and orders to the detriment of the employees and the citizens at large.

“When there were many capable officers in Telangana cadre, they were not given proper postings whereas the officer belonging to the Andhra Pradesh cadre were made CS for being used as a rubber stamp on various debatable decisions taken by the government,” he charged.

The MP was addressing a public meeting at Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district after conclusion of district president A. Sudhakar’s 35-day walkathon seeking development of the area. The government should at least now complete the process of division of employees equitably between both states and give postings to TS officials without giving any scope for resentment, he said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had turned against Prime Minister Modi after praising him sky high only after the central investigative agencies had begun probe into the shady corrupt deals of the BRS government but “we will definitely take the investigations to a logical conclusion,” asserted the BJP chief.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also demanded that the government release funds for villages with interest after unethically diverting money released by the Centre to the sarpanches directly and observed that people do not trust CM’s latest promise of releasing ₹10 lakh to villages.

‘BRS purchased MLAs’

At a separate press conference at Zaheerabad, former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender accused the BRS party of “purchasing MLAs with utter disregard to the laws of the state”. The question everyone should be asking, therefore, how a party born out of an agitation for the separate state had spent crores of rupees for luring elected representatives from other parties. A feudal regime was running the show in TS with indiscriminate arrests wherever the CM went on a visit and stated that using the police to crush people questioning the non-fulfilment of promises could not be sustained.