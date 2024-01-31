BJP demands probe into land registrations since 2014

January 31, 2024 07:14 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has has challenged the Congress government to conduct a probe into land registrations taken up under Dharani since 2014 and demanded that a white paper be released on the issue, including on land allotments made after the BRS came to power.

“Why is the government hesitating to act against illegal deals despite clear evidence of malfeasance and issued with dubious government orders? There are allegations against several senior officials who had worked under the previous BRS government and also against public representatives, but after threatening to take action against them before coming to power, the Congress leaders are maintaining silence,” charged former MLA M. Raghunandan Rao.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he urged the government to probe into dubious land deals, especially those involving bigwigs, and send the guilty to jail including officials who had abetted the exercise. In this context, he questioned the Congress government for keeping mum over the disclosure of 25 acres of agriculture land registered in the name of former chief secretary Somesh Kumar’s wife and for not filing a case

The former CS, who had also worked as special advisor to former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had amassed properties in the name of his family members, disproportionate to his known sources of legal income but the government has not yet ordered any probe. This was despite the accusations that these properties were obtained illegally through the Dharani portal, he alleged.

The BJP leader also criticised former Minister K.T. Rama Rao for claiming that the Congress and BJP were in cahoots and asserted the BRS party is weakening by the day, hence the latter appeared to be upset as it was not in a position to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls. The BRS has never highlighted the real issues of Telangana people in Delhi and it has to first apologise at the Martys Memorial for neglecting the families of those who laid down their lives for the separate State, he added.

