BJP demands probe into ‘attack’ on party office

Greater Hyderabad city president and MLC N. Ramachander Rao on Friday demanded the government order an inquiry into the “attack on State BJP office on Thursday night”. In a press statement, he charged that a group of unidentified persons tried to gatecrash inside. The police quickly reached the spot and took them into custody, he said and wanted to know the forces behind the incident.

The BJP MLC alleged that Owaisi brothers — MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akabaruddin Owaisi — have been trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the country in the name of CAA, NRC and NPR for their political gain. Indians always respect all languages and do not differentiate any religion, the BJP leader said.