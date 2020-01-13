BJP demands postponement of polls in Bhainsa Municipality

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded a judicial probe into the communal incident at Bhainsa and also urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to take immediate steps to postpone the election to the municipality so as to ensure a free and fair poll at a later date as per the Constitution.

Telangana party president K. Laxman in a press statement strongly condemned the violent incidents and termed it a conspiracy by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to fan communal trouble. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is squarely responsible for the law and order going for a toss in Telangana State, he said.

In a separate statement, party spokesman Krishna Saagar Rao condemned the “mindless violence” triggered over a “trivial issue” between two communities. He claimed that Telangana State is currently sitting on a landmine of communal hatred being fanned by the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rallies being “freely allowed and even sponsored by the TRS and AIMIM”. Only a judicial probe into the violent incident will bring the perpetrators to justice, Mr. Rao added.

Memorandum to SEC

Earlier, in a memorandum submitted to SEC V. Nagi Reddy, senior leaders led by N. Indrasena Reddy claimed that the situation in the municipality is ‘fearful’ with houses and vehicles burnt and looting happening even as free movement of people has been curtailed. The tense situation and curfew like atmosphere prevailing there “is not at all conducive for a conduct of a free and fair poll”.

Though Sec.144 has been imposed, the meagre deployment of police is unable to control the situation, they claimed. Party leaders including MPs D. Arvind, S. Bapu Rao, MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others are not being allowed to visit Bhainsa for campaigning, hence the need for putting off the election, the memorandum said.

Later, at a press conference former MLA N.V.V.S. Prabhakar and others appealed to the SEC not to permit anti-CAA rallies across the State as they are “fanning communal trouble”. He charged the AIMIM of playing the communal card in sensitive towns with the help of ruling TRS. The pink party has been only poaching Congress Party candidates for the municipal polls and in any case, there is not much difference between both the parties, he claimed.