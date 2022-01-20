BJP demands notification for Group 1, 2 & 3 posts

‘There is a shortage of IAS officers and they are holding additional charge’

The Telangana BJP has demanded that the Government immediately issue notification for filling Group 1 and Group 2 posts as there are an estimated vacancies of 1,600 posts in the former and 4,000 posts in the latter, besides close to 3,000 posts in Group 3, according to party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

Group 1 notification has not been issued for close to a decade and it was ridiculous considering that there is a shortage of IAS officers and current officers are holding additional charge of three or even four departments, he pointed out. “This shortage of officers is directly affecting the functioning of the departments and in providing services to the citizens especially to the poor and the downtrodden,” he reminded, in a statement.

The lower level posts of junior assistants too are not being filled for several years forcing the administration to function at a tardy pace at the district and mandal levels. It is not enough to fill clerical posts in the secretariat as the services need to be provided at the zonal levels too, he said and warned of taking up an agitation in association with the youth organisations to force the government to issue the job notifications.

Road widening

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also thanked Prime Minister Modi and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving the Elkaturti-Siddipet (N-765) road widening work in Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, which has been long pending for many years, at a cost of ₹578.85 crore.

This will ensure total of 63.641 km of road widening works to be undertaken with a toal of three major and 32 minor bridges to be constructed or re-built. The BJP leader met Mr. Gadkari in Delhi to personally thank him for the technical and financial approvals being given for the project as he had been lobbying for the same for the last few months.

It is another proof to show that the Central government was working in ‘good faith’ for development of infrastructure in Telangana. Once the road widening work is completed, it will not only alleviate the travel difficulties of the people of Karimnagar, Siddipet and other places, but also improve the all welfare opportunities for development in those areas, he said.

Compensation to farmers

In another development, a party delegation led by general secretary G. Premender Reddy, Kisan Morcha president K. K. Sridhar Reddy and others met the Agriculture Commissioner and sought suitable compensation to the farmers who lost their crops - paddy, chilly, maize, cotton and others, due to recent unseasonal rains especially in Khammam and Warangal districts.

In a memorandum, the party demanded a comprehensive survey on the extent of loss and provide ₹40,000 an acre to the chilly farmers and ₹25,000 per acre to farmers who had grown cotton and maize. Lamenting that the farmers were deprived of the insurance amounts of the government had implemented the PM’s farm insurance scheme, they demanded a similar scheme be introduced to provide succour to the farmers. The department should provide seeds and fertilisers for alternate crops to help the farmers tide over the present crises, they added