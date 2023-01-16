BJP demands new PRC for employees and teachers

January 16, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP has demanded that the government announce formation of a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for the employees and teachers besides ensuring that the preliminary report is submitted within three months of its working for speedy implementation of revised salaries.

Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao where he charged the BRS government of keeping silent on the formation of the new PRC and also in not implementing the revised pay scales of the previous one for the last 21 months causing much loss to the employees and teachers.

“The C.R. Biswal Committee had submitted the PRC report to the government on July 1, 2018 but its implementation was delayed for nearly two years. A new PRC has to be appointed by July 2023, but there is no action. It appears to be a deliberate act by the government to deny the enhanced salaries to the employees and teachers,” he alleged.

The BJP leader pointed out that the employees and teachers had played a major role during the struggle for separate Telangana and even went on a strike for 42 days. But, finally after the dream was released once the BJP supported the Telangana State formation bill in the Parliament, the government here has been taking many anti-employee decisions.

“Instead of protecting their rights, KCR has been consistently causing problems to them by not releasing salaries by first of every month, rushing through a transfer policy which has caused more heartbreaks and distress among the families and denying four successive dearness allowances,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar called for revised pay hike to be given from this year’s July onwards based on the preliminary report of the new PRC or his party will join the employees in their fight for justice, added the letter.

Meanwhile, in a press conference at the party office, spokespersons N.V. Subash, J. Sangappa and former minister Ravindra Naik decried the BRS leaders’ criticism over the launch of Vande Bharat train to Visakhapatnam and sought to know the government’s contribution towards improvement of public transport.

“BRS government has neglected public transport with TSRTC being pushed into doldrums whereas the Modi government has been focusing on improving railways with new trains, technology and stations development including Secunderabad station with about ₹ 700 crore,” said Mr. Subash.

Telangana people have been cheated by KCR who has come to power twice making false promises with the Scheduled Tribes especially being ignored, charged Mr. Naik while Mr. Sangappa objected to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s criticism of Centre at World Economic Forum in Switzerland and claimed that Karnataka got more foreign investment than Telangana despite loud proclamations by the government here.