BJP demands lie detector test on four TRS MLAs, KCR

Our party is not involved in any horse trading: Bandi

Our party is not involved in any horse trading: Bandi

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the four TRS MLAs and all those involved in the alleged poaching episode at Moinabad farmhouse should be ready to undergo a lie detector test, to throw light on the truth, demanded Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday.

“We are on the side of the truth. We have filed a petition in the High Court, Election Commission and now, I have come to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri to take a vow that our party is not involved in any horse trading. Why did the Chief Minister not come if he is innocent,” he questioned.

Talking to the media after his temple visit, Mr. Sanjay Kumar also dared KCR to seek a CBI probe into the case if he was really interested in getting to the root of the matter. “KCR has no face to prove the real truth and has been resorting to leaks in social media. It is like a flop movie with an item song. This is low level politics. How long do we have to bear such a CM? It is time for people to think,” he remarked.

The BJP chief observed that the Moinabad farmhouse belonged to the TRS MLA, who had invited his fellow legislators, and they in turn filed a complaint about poaching. “What has it got to do with the BJP? Are the MLAs so innocent and helpless that they had to take refuge at Pragathi Bhavan? Why are they still hiding there or are they being held captive? What are they trying to hide,” he asked.

‘No proof’

“There is not an iota of evidence available or the TRS would have presented evidence to the judge and the accused could have been in jail. Where are the crores of money seized? This is a deep rooted conspiracy to damage our party name and gain an upper hand in the Munugode bypoll, because the surveys had indicated our candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy is going to win, irrespective of money and liquor poured by the ruling party,” he maintained.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar reiterated his demand for release of phone call history and CCTV footage of the last four days of the farmhouse and Pragathi Bhavan and said that the “KCR gimmicks” were not working with the people. “It will be very difficult for him to save his government or his own MLAs post the bypoll,” he predicted.