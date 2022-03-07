BJP demands KCR to lift suspension of MLAs

CM wants to run Assembly along with friendly MIM, says Bandi

The ‘pre-planned’ suspension of the three BJP MLAs from the Legislative Assembly’s Budget session without assigning any reason is “undemocratic and unjust”, said party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and demanded an immediate revocation, on Monday.

“What have our MLAs have done that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the suspension when there was no effort to disrupt any proceedings by our MLAs?,” he questioned at a press conference at the party office.

The ruling party and the Chief Minister seemed to be “scared” of facing our MLAs as they were getting ready to demand answers from the government about its “failures” in the last seven years, he claimed.

The Chief Minister wants to run the Assembly with just the friendly Majlis Party in the House so as to use the occasion to abuse the Centre, observed Mr. Sanjay Kumar. The TRS government has already gained the dubious distinction of “insulting” the Governor by denying her the opportunity to address the House, he said.

“We will take up cudgels against this government in a democratic manner on the streets. If the Chief Minister believes in democratic principles and has the guts to answer our MLAs, he should allow our three MLAs to participate in the House proceedings by lifting their suspensions,” he said. In this context, he objected to the Congress party’s silence on the MLAs suspension and sought their stand on the issue.

Referring to the Budget, he ridiculed it to be “pack of lies” since none of the earlier promises made have been implemented but new ones are being proposed.

“Thousands of crores were announced as allocations - when what was assured in the previous bugets did not see light of the day. We are seeking department-wise allocations and spendings to know the correct picture. This is the last budget in any case for a government which is on its last legs,” he added.

Senior leaders including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, K. Laxman, D.K. Aruna and others said it is a “matter of shame” that constitutional conventions and democratic rights were sought to be trampled” in suspending and arresting the party MLAs stating that it reflected the “dictatorial tendencies of the TRS regime”.