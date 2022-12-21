BJP demands KCR resignation over ED chargesheet

December 21, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to facilitate “fair investigation” into the Delhi liquor scam with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) “vividly defining MLC K. Kavitha’s role in the chargesheet that it filed yesterday”.

General secretary Tarun Chugh said the “silence of the Chief Minister on the entire episode is telling”. “We have always maintained that KCR and his family have been into deep corruption and the evidence is unfolding one after another. It is now clear that KCR’s drama of BRS -Bharat Rastra Samitihi, is just to divert people’s attention from the liquor scam and a desperate attempt to save his daughter”.

The BJP leader claimed his party has been vindicated as it has been highlighting the alleged involvement of Ms. Kavitha with the ED’s chargesheet giving all details right from scamsters meeting in her residence in Hyderabad and other meetings at Oberai Hotel, New Delhi. The ED chargesheet mentioned how she had masterminded a bribe of over ₹100 crore, as part of ‘South group’, for the AAP – Aam Admi Party, conduits and how eventually the group got over ₹192 crore profit from the deal, he added, in a press statement.

In a separate press release, TS party spokesperson N.V. Subash said the ED chargesheet had once again proved that truth cannot be crushed however powerful a person is. “MLC Ms. Kavitha had made a hue and cry when probe agencies sought her time for questioning and even demanded officials to come to her residence here but the truth is now unfolding,” he claimed.

Meanwhile former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender said that there was no chance for any outsider to become chief minister except from the KCR family as long as BRS was in existence. “Regional parties have become family-run parties whereas BJP has given opportunities to people from varied backgrounds. It is in power in many states but nowhere can it be accused of promoting families,” he said.

Stating that no one could stop the march of the saffron party in TS, he said Prime Minister Modi’s powerful personality had no match and people here were vexed with the BRS for its “dictatorial and arrogant rule”. “They cannot stake any claim to the Telangana slogan having removed the name from the party,” he remarked.