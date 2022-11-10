BJP demands judicial probe into snooping

ADVERTISEMENT

TS BJP State vice president and ex-MLA NVSS Prabhakar reiterated the party’s accusation about the TRS government resorting to mobile phone surveillance not even leaving Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan apart from doing the same to the ruling party as well as Opposition leaders.

There has to be a high-level judicial probe into this episode as public representatives are preferring only WhatsApp calls these days. The entire police machinery has become subservient to the ruling TRS from “constable to the DGP”, he said and accused the government of belittling the constitutional bodies in the last eight years. The BJP leader said this was a much bigger issue than the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs in the Moinabad farmhouse and urged the intelligentia, the educated and the judiciary to take note.

Senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, in a separate statement, demanded resignation of Home Minister Mahamood Ali and DGP M. Mahendar Reddy to resign their posts owning moral responsibility for allegedly tapping of the phone of Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

The Home Minister and DGP are directly responsible for protecting the rights of the people but “it is an open secret that the government snoops on its political rivals. So it is not surprising that the Governor’s phone is also tapped since she was not in the good books of the ruling party,” he charged.

Party spokesman N.V. Subash, in another statement, said no Opposition party can obstruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana and criticised the TRS and friendly parties – CPI and CPM for opposing PM Modi’s visit and charged them of trying to halt the development projects.

The fertiliser plant opening for which the PM is coming was shut down during the previous governments but the Modi Government took the initiative to revamp spending huge amount of money for making available sufficient quantity of fertiliser to the farmers of Telugu states and across the country, he maintained.

He further accused the TRS of spreading falsehoods on the Central government when the factory was closed when KCR himself was the Union Minister.