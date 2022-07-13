BJP demands helplines, control rooms in all constituencies

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday, urged the State government to immediately open helplines and control rooms in all Assembly and Parliament constituencies across Telangana for providing relief and rehabilitation to people in the flood-affected districts.

Appealing to people to be alert to the continuous rainfall and resultant floods in several parts of TS, Mr. Sanjay Kumar appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to help people in distress and in moving them from dangerous zones or dilapidated buildings to designated safe places.

He criticised the government for being ‘slack in not taking proper precautions in the case of the heavy inflows into the Kaddam Dam’ despite the met department issuing a heavy rain warning and demanded the district administration be directed to take steps to prevent loss of lives and property.

Considering that the monsoon is likely to be vigorous for the next couple of days, the government should take advance steps to keep all the departments concerned on a state of high alert. “Our party condemns the negligent attitude of the Chief Minister in dealing with the floods. He should cast politics aside and take action in ensuring proper rehabilitation measures to the affected people and prepare for the estimated losses in agriculture and property,” he said.

The BJP leader noted that the people in the areas of Adilabad, Mulug, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri, Kothagudem and Kamareddy are bearing the brunt of the heavy rains, hence, the government should rush sufficient quantity of food, drinking water and essential items as several citizens are not in a position to come out of their houses.

In a separate statement, Adilabad MP Soyam Babu Rao blamed the government for the 40,000 acres affected in the floods, heavy damage to houses and livestock getting washed away in the district as the authorities concerned could not open all the gates of the Kaddam Dam due to ‘maintenance’ issues. He sought immediate estimation of the losses and suitable compensation to the affected people of ₹20,000 per acre on war footing besides taking up repairs of the roads as well as culverts

Nizamabad MP D. Aravind, in another press conference, lamented that there was no proper coordination between the district administration and irrigation department with largescale damage and losses occurring in his constituency and environs due to the rains. Already, 186 people are in relief camps, 230 houses got hit and an estimated 8,000 acres got flooded.

“People are living in fear expecting the worst, therefore the Chief Minister should focus on taking adequate measures to provide succour to the affected regions as heavy rains are likely to continue for a few more days,” he added.