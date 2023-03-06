ADVERTISEMENT

BJP demands HC judge probe into medico’s death

March 06, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the last week’s death of post-graduate medico Dr D Preethi of Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, and would be taking up demonstrations all over the state on Monday in pursuance of the demand. Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, told the media after calling on the family members of Preethi at Girni Thanda in Jangaon district that the protests would take place from 12 noon to 4 p.m. to highlight atrocities on women.

Dr Preethi would not have died if the authorities concerned acted promptly on her complaint and charged the police of tampering with the evidence to save the accused, Dr Saif. He also accused the police of threatening the family members of the deceased medico and forcing them to do last rites to the body.

