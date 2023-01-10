BJP demands CS quit immediately

January 10, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP went for the jugular demanding Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar resign immediately following the High Court judgment and appoint an official hailing from Telangana or belonging to TS for the top post on Tuesday.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a statement to the media, called upon the government to repatriate him to Andhra Pradesh and said it is “unethical and undemocratic” for IAS/IPS officers to be holding key posts when they were allotted the neighbouring states cadre. All the officials belonging to the AP cadre should be repatriated and those allotted the TS cadre should be brought back.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has no respect or regard to the laws or constitutional guidelines and has been using officials to suit his political interests. He gave the plum CS posting to Mr. Somesh Kumar ignoring senior officials from TS and made use of him to issue several undemocratic orders,” he maintained.

Officials “friendly” to the regime have been appointed in key departments like Revenue, HMDA, Irrigation and Home with Mr. Somesh Kumar at the top to serve the selfish interests of the BRS government, he added. Other leaders like former MLA NVSS Prabhakar, senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy and others too sought the CS resignation.

The party president also addressed a letter to the CM seeking supply of additional five kilos of rice being given free by the Centre to the poor and also ensure salaries as well as pensions are paid by first of every month. The Centre is providing 13 lakh MT of rice of ₹4,300 crore value to benefit 1.92 crore people in TS which would benefit the state government as it can save ₹250 crore yet it was not being released to the 2.83 ration card holders, he charged.

Meanwhile, party’s national general secretary Sunil Bansal will be arriving here for a two-day visit and will participate in the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency meeting in the morning and later in the afternoon will take part in the state office meeting to be chaired by Mr. Sanjay Kumar. The next day, he will participate in the Medak parliamentary constituency meeting.

Union Minister for Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Prahalad Joshi had earlier taken part virtually in the Hyderabad parliament constituency meeting today. These meetings are to discuss the protest programmes against the state government for its “anti-people” policies, said a press release.