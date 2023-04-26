BJP demands compensation to rain-hit farmers

April 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao immediately convene a high-level meeting to asses the agriculture loss due the unseasonal rains and provide compensation to affected farmers on Wednesday.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the BJP leader castigated the government for not responding on the crises being faced by the farmers despite nine lakh acres affected in the rains and overall in the last three years about 37 lakh acres were hit due to such rains causing an estimated loss of ₹18,500 crore.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the government which boasted of being conscious of the farmers issues had not come to the aid of the farmers and the promised compensation of about ₹228 crore had not been released to date. The plight of the tenant farmers was much worse, he said and wanted compensation to be given to farmers for the loss they had suffered in the last three years.

The BRS leadership was more focused on politics with the party busy hosting meetings rather than being concerned with the farmers crying for attention. There had been total silence from the Agriculture Minister and the department about the issue, he charged. KCR should live up to his promises of loan waiver, providing free seeds and fertilizers at least from the next kharif season and take up the comprehensive farm insurance scheme, he added.

‘Insecure govt.’

The BRS government and its leaders were feeling insecure about losing power and have been lashing out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the same, charged former MP B. Narasiah Goud and spokesperson N.V. Subash at a press conference.

The intemperate remarks being made against the BJP central leadership was a sign of desperation by a party drunk on power and money. Political posts had been difficult to come by under the BRS regime and therefore, there was nothing to celebrate in the ongoing party meetings as the power remains with the Ministers and the MLAs only, they claimed. Mr. Subhash ridiculed the claim of KTR that KCR wanted to replicate “ Bangaru Telangana and said TS had become a debt-ridden state from being revenue surplus at the time of its inception.

BJP’s students wing ABVP demanded that the government take up recruitment in the public universities as per University Grants Commission guidelines and release sufficient funds for improving the buildings, hostels and other infrastructure across Telangana. State secretary Ch. Jhansi in a statement accused the government of weakening the public universities by making funds scarce, not filling vacant teaching posts even while steps to improve the infrastructure were not taken for the last eight years.