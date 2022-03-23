BJP demands CM’s resignation

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao resign from his post if he is not able to ensure paddy procurement during the current season from the farmers and warned that his party will not keep silent if the latter continues to make a political capital out of the issue.

In a statement to the media, he said the Centre has stuck to his word in procuring every single grain of raw rice produced in TS so he wondered where was the need for the Chief Minister to harangue when he himself had assured the government will not supply parboiled rice in writing.

The BJP leader sought to know where KCR was selling the paddy grown in his farms so that other farmers could follow suit. His party will stand by the distressed farmers and will agitate for their cause if the TRS Government fails to take up procurement this season, he maintained.