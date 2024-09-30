BJP demands CM to quit on HYDRAA demolitions

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy should own up responsibility and quit following the High Court remarks on the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolitions of properties in the capital region, demanded Telangana BJP on Monday.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy has twin objectives in unleashing HYDRAA — threaten the builders to collect money for the party high command and collect commissions on taking up the ₹1.5 lakh crore River Musi Rejuvenation project,” alleged former Minister and Malakjgiri MP Eatala Rajender.

Addressing the 24-hour protest demonstration demanding the government fulfil the assurances given to the farming community before the elections and taken up by the party MPs, MLAs and others at the Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, he said the party will stand by the ‘victims’ of HYDRAA and remarked that the government will be ‘washed away by the tears of the poor people’ whose homes were being demolished.

The MP accused the Chief Minister of becoming ‘arrogant’ within months of coming to power and not even bothering to reply to the letter written on HYDRAA demolitions. He questioned if the Musi project was discussed in the cabinet or even with the ruling party MLAs.

The government should immediately put in public the quantum of funds released for the ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver and give a roadmap on when it intends to take up other guarantees like enhanced financial assistance, aid to tenant farmers and others. Except for free bus travel, other guarantees have been kept on the back burner, he maintained.

Legislative Party leader A. Maheswar Reddy accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of ‘cheating’ farmers in promising ‘unimplementable guarantees’. “The government has been giving different figures on farm loan waiver implementation beginning with ₹40,000 crore to ₹31,000 crore, ₹26,000 crore and later ₹17,933 crore benefitting just 22 lakh farmers. The party will stand by the farmers and fight to the end,” he said.

Mahabubnagar MP D.K. Aruna charged that the Congress government has come to power only to demolish the houses of the poor stating that HYDRAA has become a ‘hydrogen bomb’. She demanded an all-party meeting on HYDRAA. Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao said Musi project is yet another ‘drama’ by the Congress government which has been following the same policies of the previous BRS government. The government has lost people’s confidence within months of coming to power, he claimed. Several other BJP leaders also spoke.

