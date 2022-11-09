BJP demands action against TNGO leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TS BJP has demanded the immediate suspension of TNGO leaders M. Rajender and Mamata and disciplinary proceedings against them for their habitual interference in the political process and their repeated attempts to influence employees to vote for the ruling TRS party during the Munugode byelection on Tuesday.

In a communication to the chief secretary and other senior officials of the government’s municipal administration and urban development, health, medical and family welfare, general secretary G. Premender Reddy has warned that The BJP would be compelled to launch a protest if you fail to initiate action on them for violation of conduct rules.

He pointed out that the party had already accused the government of misuse of official machinery and Mr. Rajender had issued an advertisement in the newspapers and had issued statements in support of the TRS and the association had also released a video where they expressed their support for CM KCR. Hence, it is quite evident that the association leaders had explicitly and unequivocally campaigned for the TRS, he maintained.