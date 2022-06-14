BJP demands action against police

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao take action against the police responsible for taking up lathicharge against the farmers agitating against land acquisition for the proposed Gouravelli reservoir in Gudatipally village of Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Strongly condemning the police action on Monday, he told a press conference at the party office that the “onus was on the TRS government to render justice and convince the oustees about the benefits of the project and offer them the best of compensation rather than use pressure tactics”.

“People of the area are not against the project and have been ready to cooperate with the government. Our party has taken up the issue with the officials concerned and talks were held to resolve the issue. But the government kept the issue pending and suddenly took up late night raids against the people using the police. This is highly objectionable and reminded us about the Nizam days,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar accused the police of using “strong arm tactics” against the women and children too besides beating the affected people “black and blue” without showing any mercy.

The BJP leader said the police action is a “shameful” act and questioned the silence of KCR and his ministers to this incident. “