BJP demands ₹10 crore for Lal Darawaza Temple development

Union Minister of State for Home and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, demanded the government to release ₹10 crore for the development of the Lal Darwaza temple and accused it of releasing just ₹5 lakh for the ‘Bonalu’ festivities in the Old City.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, talking to the media during his Old City tour, said that despite the change in governments in the State there is no visible change and claimed that the previous government had lost power for not fulfilling the assurance to develop the temples in the Old City.

He accused the government of announcing high allocations for the Ramzan festival and demanded all religious festivals be treated with equal respect. “Once our government comes to power we will ensure that ‘Bonalu’ will be celebrated in every lane of the city and Bhagyalakshmi temple will be converted into a golden temple. The adjacent market should be handed over to Lal Darwaza temple development,” he said.

The BJP MP said that once his party forms the government in Telangana, there will be parity for all without discrimination and said that in the name of secularism the majority community should not be made to “beg for funds”. “It is not enough for the ruling party to “pose for photos” without releasing sufficient funds for the festival. Even if I am accused of making a communal speech, I will not hesitate to point out the glaring acts,” he said.

Referring to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s offer to Majlis Party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to contest from Kodangal constituency and the deputy chief minister post, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the latter is sure to lose his deposit if he contests.

“Is Kodangul a personal property of the Congress or Majlis Party? It is shameful that someone notorious for hate speeches is being serenaded by the ruling party. But, then the Majlis Party leaders always move closer to the government in power to protect their business interests,” he maintained.

Earlier, he visited various temples to worship in Gowlipura, Haribowli and other places, including the Nalla Pochamma, Renuka mata, Bharat mata, and Akkanna-Madanna temples. His senior cabinet colleague G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also participated in the festivities at different temples across the capital region.