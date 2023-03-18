ADVERTISEMENT

BJP delegation meets Governor, submits memorandum on TSPSC paper leak

March 18, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Demands inquiry by sitting judge of High Court Submits memorandum on TSPSC question paper leak

The Hindu Bureau

A BJP delegation meets Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on March 18, 2023 | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Eatala_Rajender

A delegation of BJP led by party MLA and former Minister Etala Rajender met Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and submitted a memorandum on the question paper leak in the examination conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). They have demanded inquiry by sitting judge of High Court on the incident.

The BJP leaders urged the Governor to take action as per constitutional mandate.

“The TSPSC has conducted competitive examination for the post of Assistant Engineer recently. The said paper was leaked by responsible persons and employees of the Commission itself. There are reports that in the same manner papers were leaked for the Group-I examination conducted earlier and other six other examinations conducted by the TSPSC,” said the BJP leaders in the memorandum.

“In the recent case, an FIR was issued in Begum Bazar police station and the investigation handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).  The nine persons arrested are of very low rank and we strongly believe that the investigation is just an eyewash. We have strong reasons to believe that the question papers have been leaked in the similar manner for the examinations conducted in connivance with the officials of the TSPSC,” said the delegation.

Demanding that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao should own responsibility and resign immediately, they said that the Chairman, all the Board Members and the Secretary of the TSPSC should immediately be debarred and should be replaced with a new board for the new commission.

