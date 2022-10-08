BJP declares Rajagopal Reddy candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

As expected, Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy was announced as party candidate for Munugode byelection. BJP Central Election Committee has cleared his name and party national president J.P. Nadda has communicated this to state party leadership.

Party state president Bandi Sanjay disclosed these details.

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy was expected to file his nomination on October 10.

With this, all major political parties – BJP (K. Rajagopal Reddy), TRS (K. Prabhakar Reddy) and Congress (P. Sravanthi) - announced their candidates for the byelection. All these parties have already started campaigning.

Balladeer Gadar would contest the byelection on Praja Shanthi Party (PSP) ticket. This was announced by Evangelist and PSP president K.A. Paul recently

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, BJP senior leader Vivek Venkataswamy said that the allegations against Mr. Rajagopal Reddy by TRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao were baseless and he got the contracts from the Central Government by participating in international competitive bidding and the company of Rajagopal Reddy stood as L1.