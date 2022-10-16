BJP daydreaming of deceiving Munugode people: Harish Rao

ADVERTISEMENT

Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao lashed out at BJP leaders for “daydreaming to deceive the people of Nalgonda”, who are known for their struggles and movements, including the historic ‘Telangana Rythanga Poratam’. But, it would be foolishness even to dream about deceiving the people, he said.

At a press conference held in Hyderabad on Sunday, he reminded the party on how farmers across the country rebelled against the BJP government at the Centre following its new farm laws in a bid to hand over the sector to corporate companies. “In spite of many hurdles and insults at the hands of the BJP, the farming community was resolute to carry out their struggle daring the chilling weather,” he said.

“Later, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself who apologised to farmers and assured them of backing a legislation for MSP for farm produce. However, even a year after such an assurance, nothing had come the farmers’ way,” Mr. Rao said, adding that the only thing BJP was capable of was in making false claims, spreading misinformation and carrying out Goebbels campaigns.

He pointed out that BJP leaders had made several promises in Dubbak and Huzurabad but had failed to keep any of them till date. Now, they were making promises in Munugode.

The Finance Minister sought to know why the BJP had failed to implement its promise of ₹3,000 as social security pension in Dubbak and Huzurabad and replacement of all valuables lost in the floods of 2020.

Likening BJP’s promises to a person who had failed to provide even a square meal to his mother speaking of getting golden bangles for his step mother (a Telugu saying), Mr. Rao said that the social security pension amount was ₹1,000 per month in Maharashtra, ₹600 in Karnataka and ₹750 in Prime Minister’s native State Gujarat, all BJP-ruled States, while it was ₹2,106 in Telangana to all BPL people aged above 57 years and ₹3,016 to physically-challenged people.

He stated that Telangana was the only State in the country that was giving ₹2,016 per month social security pension to dialysis patients, toddy-tappers, handloom weavers and beedi-rollers. “Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah had admitted to this at a press conference in the past, when asked about what happened to bringing back the country’s black money and depositing ₹15 lakh each into the bank account of every person as a poll gimmick,” he said.

Stating that the list of such BJP ‘jumlas’ was endless Mr. Rao played a couple of video clips on the promises made by BJP bigwigs during the GHMC elections in December 2020.

He said that BJP’s victory in Dubbak and Huzurabad was of two individuals and defeat of people and appealed to Munugode people to think twice before taking a decision this time.