BJP dares TRS to order judicial probe into projects

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit on Monday challenged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to order a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the power project deals and irrigation contracts to prove its ‘innocence’.

“TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has asked to us to prove corruption charges against the government. We are ready to do so provided a high-level probe is ordered into all the deals,” said party president K. Laxman at a press conference at the State office.

CAG report

Flanked by senior party leaders, including vice-president S. Malla Reddy and others, the BJP leader said the CAG reports of the last two years had clearly pointed out the financial irregularities of the government in various projects including in Mission Kakatiya.

He also demanded that the government come clean on the Kaleshwaram project and provide information about the detailed project report, how much of land is slated to be irrigated, how much water has been supplied till date and what is the present cost and the likely final cost.

Taking strong objection to the remarks made on national interim president J.P. Nadda, he retorted that unlike KTR, whom he accused of having parachuted into leadership role because of dynastic rule, the former had risen from the ranks as a student leader before becoming the party chief.

Spotless record

He has a spotless record all through his public life, the State BJP president said.

The TRS has been unable to digest the growing popularity of the BJP and the fact that leaders from all parties flocking to join it. The Sunday public meeting too has been a grand success, he claimed.

Amit Shah visit

“TRS is feeling the heat and we are going to keep up the pressure by exposing the government failures on all fronts. Soon, we will have Home Minister Amit Shah and other Central ministers too coming to Telangana to express their support,” said Mr. Laxman.

Earlier in the morning, he accompanied Mr. Nadda during the party membership drive taken up at Bagh Lingampally. The BJP working president handed over membership forms and draped a party scarf on the the newly enrolled. He also planted a sapling inside the nearby Dr.B.R. Ambedkar College.