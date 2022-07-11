BJP dares KCR to go for early elections

Chief Minister criticised for ‘objectionable language’ against PM, others

Chief Minister criticised for ‘objectionable language’ against PM, others

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Monday led by national general secretary Tarun Chugh challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to “dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate.“

Launching a full scale attack on Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the Centre during his press conference on Sunday, the party welcomed the Chief Minister’s challenge to go in for immediate elections and urged him to initiate the process as the “the BJP is ready anytime even if the elections are held 15 days from now,” said Mr. Chugh.

“The fact is Mr. Rao is rattled by the massive response to the public meeting of Mr. Modi at Parade Grounds last week and has been able to sense the enthusiasm and exuberance. People want freedom from the corrupt, dynastic government with no control over law and order situation with the police themselves facing slew of allegations of atrocities,” he charged in a press statement.

The party general secretary claimed that the people of Telangana have decided to bid “farewell” to the KCR government and hence its days are numbered. “The BJP strongly condemns the irresponsible and provocative statements as well as objectionable language of Mr. Rao against Mr. Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This is not the first time. He has been a habitual offender,” he said.

Mr. Chugh also accused Mr. Rao of being “cynical” towards India as a nation when the “entire world acknowledges the fact we are one of the fastest growing economies in the world and one of the quickest to recover from COVID pandemic. The Rupee is doing well against other currencies and Dollar escalation is a temporary phenomenon due to wartime conditions,” he said.

The Prime Minister ensured “200 crore vaccinations have been administered in a record time; halted Russia and Ukraine conflict for a brief while to save Indians; freely distributed foodgrains to 1.92 crore poor people; but he has been ‘weak’ in not perpetuating dynastic politics and corruption,” he remarked in a sarcastic tone.

In fact, Telangana is number one in registering a higher crime rate, especially in POCSO cases with an average of 36.9 as against national average of 28.9 and has debt of ₹3,29,000 crore, almost 25% of the State's GSDP. Therefore, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should first focus on the problems of people and farmers who have suffered due to incessant rains by taking up relief and rescue activities in the rain-hit areas, he added.

‘Not Telangana slang’

Mr. Rao instead of taking steps to ameliorate people’s woes due to heavy rainfall has resorted to “abuses and unparliamentary language” against the Prime Minister and others and this is certainly not Telangana language or slang. It only shows his “frustration and desperation” over the his present political plight and is only to cover up the failures of his administration, said national OBC president K. Laxman.

At a press conference, he wondered why Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was upset on he being elected to the Rajya Sabha by his party from Uttar Pradesh. “I came from the ranks. People are tired of the TRS rule and are seeking a change. I will expose TRS corruption and misdeeds,” he vowed.

Former minister Eatala Rajender, in a separate meet, reiterated his challenge to contest against Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao from Gajwel. “Early elections are not in the hands of the Prime Minister but in the Chief Minister’s hands. He requested and got early elections last time and can do the same this time too. The Election Commission will taken a decision once the Assembly is dissolved,” he said.

Party official spokesman N.V. Subash, in a statement, said KCR’s only achievement in last eight years is to “lure” legislators of other parties into his party.