BJP dares HYDRAA to take action against Owaisi properties

The BJP, on Monday, dared the State government and HYDRAA – Hyderabad Disaster Response, Asset Monitoring & Protection Agency, to demolish the buildings constructed by the Owaisi family on the Bandlaguda lake bed and clear the numerous encroachments on several water bodies in the old city in the last two decades.

In separate press conferences at the State office — first by the Legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy and later by the district Medchal-Urban & Rural, Ranga Reddy Urban & Rural leaders including S. Malla Reddy, B. Narsimha Reddy, P. Vikaram Reddy and others — the party demanded that the government take action against all encroachments and not be selective.

Mr. Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the government release a White Paper on the extent of encroachments in various water bodies in the capital region and across the State, as well as the action plan to recover the occupied lands and the time period to do so.

“Will the government and HYDRAA continue to do selective demolitions or will they act against all kinds of encroachments? There can’t be one rule for the Owaisi brothers and another for the common folk. Being public representatives, they should have voluntarily given up the illegal structures. Does the government have guts to remove an estimated 15,000 illegal structures,” he questioned.

Mr. Reddy accused the government of resorting to demolitions only to divert the attention of the people as it has been unable to implement the promises made to the electorate. “In 2014 too, the then TRS government took up a few demolitions in Ayyappa Society-Madhapur and went silent thereafter. So far, HYDRAA could take over just 49 acres when lakhs of acres have been encroached upon, including lake beds and buffer zones,” he remarked.

The BJP leader also called upon the government to specify steps being taken to punish officials responsible for such encroachments, necessary statutory powers for HYDRAA and how it intends to deal with legal tangles. “How will you protect these recovered lands from further occupation? Will you take up fencing or install CCTVs?,” he asked and wondered why MLA Danam Nagender was allowed to go scot-free despite trying to obstruct demolitions.

The district presidents also urged the government to protect the people who had been permitted officially by the government to build houses near the lake beds and other public lands and bring out a new Master Plan as the previous one was prepared in 2008. There is need to review the zone demarcation and conversion as farmers are suffering the most. They also offered to share lakes encroachment details with HYDRAA.

